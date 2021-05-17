A second woman has died as a result of a fatal crash on a Gwent road.

Police were called to Pontllanfraith on May 8 after the incident, which involved two cars.

A Vauxhall Astra and a Ford Fiesta were involved in the crash on the A4048 near Sainsburys shortly before 7pm on the Saturday.

The three women in the Fiesta were taken to hospital where one, a 51-year-old, died.

A second woman, 53, has now died as a result of the incident.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "A second woman has died following a fatal road traffic collision in Pontllanfraith on Saturday, May 8.

"The three women who were in the Fiesta were all taken to hospital.

"Two women, aged 51 and 53, have since died and a 29-year old remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

"The 20-year-old man, who was in the Astra, also remains in hospital in a stable condition."

READ MORE:

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to get in touch.

A spokesman for Gwent Police added: "We received a call at about 7pm on Saturday May 8 reporting a road traffic collision in Pontllanfraith on the A4048 by Sainsburys.

"Two cars, a Vauxhall Astra and a Ford Fiesta, were involved.

"Anyone with any information about the collision, who may have dash-cam footage or was in the area at the time, is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting 2100161029, or you can direct message police on Facebook or Twitter."