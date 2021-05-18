LARGE parts of Wales’s economy suffered during the recent pandemic, though one major industry bucked the trend.

While retail and hospitality struggled, residential property sales thrived, with homes across Wales and the rest of the UK continuing to sell.

And now, with the first quarter of 2021 on the books, HM Land Registry has revealed the facts and figures from the early months of the year, revealing the cheapest and most expensive property sales so far.

The data has compiled each and every property sold between January and March of this year, and in Newport and the surrounding areas, it shows a major different in prices between the most, and least expensive property sales.

While there were no seven-figure sum sales, the most expensive sale in the NP postcode area changed hands for £675,000. According to the land registry, this was Willow Lodge, a detached property in Llanvaches, Caldicot.

This was a whole £630,000 more than the cheapest sale in the same region, with the data showing that 13 Market Arcade in Newport sold for £45,000. However, it is believed that this could have been a buy-to-let, or a repossession.

Apart from the most expensive property itself, most of the higher value sales locally were situated within the boundaries of Newport city itself, rather than the surrounding countryside.

The top five most expensive sales in the Newport area during 2021 so far are:

Willow Lodge, Llanvaches, Caldicot, NP26 3AY, sold for £675,000 13 Stow Park Circle, Newport, NP20 4HF, sold for £665,000 Grey House Farm, St Brides Wentlooge, Newport, NP10 8SQ, sold for £620,000 Copper Beech, Glasllwch Lane, Newport, NP20 3PR, sold for £565,000 161 Risca Road, Newport, NP20 3PQ, sold for £540,000

Meanwhile, the least expensive property sales were:

13 Market Arcade, Newport, NP20 1FS, sold for £45,000 Flat 3, 31A Commercial Road, Newport, NP20 2PS, sold for £45,000 143 Chepstow Road, Newport, NP19 8GE, sold for £90,000 16 Eton Road, Newport, NP19 0BL, sold for £90,000 9 Collier Street, Newport, NP19 7AT, sold for £90,000

Across Wales as a whole, the most expensive sale of the year so far was in Powys, where one property in Montgomery sold for £1,350,000.

On the other end of the price scale, the least expensive property sale was recorded in Aberdare, where 64 Gadlys Street changed hands for just £30,000.