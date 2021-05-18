A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

MARC PORETTA, 45, of Somerton Park, Newport, was conditionally discharged for two years after he pleaded guilty to the theft of a tip box containing around £100 belonging to Lifestyle Express on Corporation Road.

He was ordered to pay £157 in compensation, costs and surcharge.

TINA O'NEILL, 66, of Cecil Sharp Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 28 months after she pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes C200 on Hendre Farm Drive whilst unfit to drive through drink.

She must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £260 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

JORDAN PATRICK PURCELL, 27, of Heol Edward Lewis, Gelligaer, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drink driving on Pantycelyn Street in Ystrad Mynach.

He was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Gunman brought terror to streets of Gwent after threatening to shoot neighbours

PAIGE EDWARDS, 27, of Brynawelon, Nantyglo, was banned from driving for 20 months after she pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink driving limit at Lakeside Retail Park.

She was ordered to pay £465 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

KYLE WALKER, 26, of Newport Road, Caldicot, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood at the Newhouse roundabout in Chepstow.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

KEIRAN HUNT, 22, of Castle Parade, Usk, was ordered to pay £336 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road in Newbridge.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

MAGI KOLA, 22, of Alpha Road, Bulwark, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RHYS LLOYD, 31, of Festival Crescent, New Inn, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JESSICA WILLIAMS, 23, of Oaks End Close, Glyn-Gaer, Gelligaer, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SALLY WILLIS, 37, of Channel View, Pontymister, Risca, was ordered to pay £324 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road in Ystrad Mynach.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

ALEXANDRU CIRPACI, 25, of Corporation Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.