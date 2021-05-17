ONE area of Newport has a coronavirus rate of more than 120 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days, the latest localised figures show.

The figures, released by Public Health Wales, which reveal infection rates on a ward by ward level, show that most areas have the virus under control.

However, Stow Hill in Newport has a rate of 122 over the last week, the highest figure in Gwent.

The eight new cases in Stow Hill is an increase from three during the previous period.

It is one of five areas in Newport which has seen an increase in the last week.

Rogerstone, Bettws, Caerleon, and Pill and Docks also saw increases.

While Malpas, Victoria and Somerton, and Duffryn and Maesglas saw reductions in the number of new coronavirus cases recorded.

First minister Mark Drakeford said the Welsh Government and Public Health Wales were keeping a close eye on cases in Newport, but that there was no need for concern.

Mr Drakeford said the Welsh Government and health authorities had been given information which said that the cases came from a number of “very local outbreaks.”

“The advice I have had is that the numbers in Newport are explained by very local outbreaks like workplaces or care homes and in one case because of an illegal gathering," he said when asked at the Welsh Government's coronavirus briefing on Friday.

“All of them are known to the local public health authorities and are following the guidelines.

“All of them are being successfully followed up and the advice I have is they need to not be of a lot of concern to us as they are being monitored.”

Elsewhere in Gwent, the latest localised figures show that the virus is suppressed in Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire and Torfaen, with no area recording more than two coronavirus cases.

Three areas of Caerphilly saw changes, with two seeing a rise and one seeing a fall.

The number of cases in both Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg, and Aberbargoed and Gilfach, rose from fewer than two new cases to three new cases over the last week.

While North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham saw a reduction from three cases to fewer than two cases.

This is a full breakdown of the latest coronavirus figures in all areas across Gwent over the past seven days.

Blaenau Gwent

Sirhowy: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 29 cases per 100,000 people.

Rassau and Beaufort: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 29 per 100,000 people.

Brynmawr: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 37 per 100,000 people.

Blaina and Nantyglo: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 22 per 100,000 people.

Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people.

Ebbw Vale South and Cwm: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.

Tredegar and Georgetown: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.

Abertillery North and Cwmtillery: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 23 per 100,000 people.

Abertillery South and Llanhilleth: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 29 per 100,000 people.

Caerphilly

Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg: three new cases; a rate of 33.8 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).

New Tredegar and Darran Valley: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.

North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 36 per 100,000 people (down from three new cases).

Aberbargoed and Gilfach: three new cases; a rate of fewer than 33 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).

Bargoed: fewer than two new cases; a rate of 49.4 per 100,000 people.

St Cattwg: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.

Pengam and Cefn Fforest: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people.

Blackwood: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.

Oakdale and Pentwyn: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 21 per 100,000 people.

Newbridge: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.

Hengoed and Maesycwmer: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 25 per 100,000 people.

Ystrad Mynach and Nelson: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 20 per 100,000 people.

Pontllanfraith: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.

Crosskeys North and Abercarn: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.

Crosskeys South and Ynysddu: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 35 per 100,000 people.

Bedwas and Trethomas: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.

Llanbradach and Penyrheol: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 22 per 100,000 people.

Aber Valley: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.

Caerphilly East: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 21 per 100,000 people.

Caerphilly West: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.

Caerphilly South: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 19 per 100,000 people.

Risca West: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 39 per 100,000 people.

Risca East: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 32 per 100,000 people.

Machen: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 37 per 100,000 people.

Monmouthshire

Abergavenny South and Crucorney: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.

Rhaglan and Llantilio Crossenny: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.

Abergavenny North: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.

Gilwern and Llanfoist: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.

Monmouth and Wyesham: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 18 per 100,000 people.

Chepstow North and Trellech: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 21 per 100,000 people.

Usk, Goytre and Llangybi Fawr: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.

Chepstow South: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.

Caldicot North and Caerwent: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.

Caldicot South: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 25 per 100,000 people.

Magor and Rogiet: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people.

Newport

Marshfield: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.

Rogerstone: four new cases; a rate of 43.3 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).

Bettws: seven new cases; a rate of 87 per 100,000 people (up from four new cases).

Malpas: four new cases; a rate of 51 per 100,000 people (down from eight new cases).

Caerleon: four new cases; a rate of 51.4 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).

Langstone and Llanwern: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 23 per 100,000 people.

Pye Corner and Graig: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 32 per 100,000 people.

Ridgeway and Glasllwch: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 32 per 100,000 people.

Gaer: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 35 per 100,000 people.

Duffryn and Maesglas: fewer than two new cases new cases; a rate of fewer than 25 per 100,000 people (down from three new cases).

Pill and Docks: three new cases; a rate of 33.9 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).

Stow Hill: eight new cases; a rate of 122 per 100,000 people (up from three new cases).

Shaftsbury and Crindai: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.

St Julians and Barnardtown: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 29 per 100,000 people.

Lliswerry and Uskmouth: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 18 per 100,000 people.

Lawrence Hill: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 35 per 100,000 people.

Victoria and Somerton: fewer than two new cases new cases; a rate of fewer than 17 per 100,000 people (down from six new cases).

Beechwood: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 33 per 100,000 people.

Maindee: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people.

Torfaen