A LITTLE girl in Barry was delighted to receive a reply to a sympathy card she made and sent to the Queen after Prince Philip died.
When seven-year-old Ellie Davies heard that Prince Philip – husband of Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years – had died in April she decided to send her condolences.
Ellie made a card for Queen Elizabeth, which features a hand-drawn heart on the cover, and reads: “Dear the Queen,
“I am sorry to hear the sad news that Prince Philip has gone up to heaven. Sending all my love to you and your family.
“Love by Ellie xx”
OTHER NEWS:
This thoughtful act was appreciated - on Thursday, May 13, Ellie was 'so proud' when she received a thank you letter from the Queen.
The letter, which includes a photo of the late Prince Philip, reads: “I send you my sincere thanks for your kind words of sympathy on the death of my husband.”
Ellie’s family are proud, including her mother, and her aunt Ruth Le Breton, who said: “When Ellie found out Prince Philip has passed away she was very sad and decided to write to the queen.
“Ellie was so happy and proud she received a thank you from the Queen. We are all so proud of her.”