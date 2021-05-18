The South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,400 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

Today we meet Alan John Underwood, 68, who is a retired "environmentalist" from Abergavenny.

When and why did you take up photography?

I was introduced to the basics of photography with an SLR camera in 1974 as part of my teacher training course in Aberystwyth. So my initial motivation was an educational one. I was about to start teaching geology and photography would be one important way that I could bring rocks and large geological features into the classroom. I still take photographs of rocks today in the Blaenavon World Heritage Site!

Why do you love taking pictures?

The opportunity to share my images with others is an important part of that but I also love producing something which is aesthetically pleasing. There is also the challenge of capturing an image of something that is fleeting in nature and which I and others can contemplate a leisure later - if I'm successful! Importantly it is a good excuse to get out into the countryside and enjoy some lovely walks.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

At almost any time of the year you have a good chance of finding me wandering around the Blaenavon Wold Heritage Site. I love that this is restored landscape. That nature has reclaimed what was black and despoiled and turned it into a place where many natural wonders can be enjoyed. It has lot of ponds which is great for dragonflies - one of my current photographic obsessions.

What equipment do you use?

I use a Nikon D5300 DSLR to which a Nikon 18-300mm zoom lens is almost permanently attached. I attach a Nikon 105mm lens for macro work. I also use a Nikon P950 bridge camera when I need a really long reach (up to 2000mm).

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

So hard, if not impossible to choose I have taken so many. One of my recent dragonfly images will do nicely though. Dragonflies are so often overlooked but are stunning jewels in our countryside and not at all uncommon, but you do have to look not to miss them.

Why did you join the SWACC?

I love sharing my images with others and love seeing the images of others. It's good to give and receive feedback and be introduced to local places I might not be familiar with through the photos of others. Sharing, and the response of others always provides me with encouragement to take more photos!

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Begin! Apart from that introduction in the 70s I am completely self taught. You can do it too. Be patient, it takes time and practice to learn a new skill. Don't expect every shot to be a winner. Start with relatively simple kit and gradually build as you progress. If you are a social soul camera clubs can be a great place to obtain good advice. There are lots of them about and there is bound to be one near you. Alternatively there is lots of advice to be found on the web these days.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I've visited Fenn's, Whixall and Bettisfield Mosses National Nature Reserve in Shropshire, it straddles the England-Wales border, on one previous occasion but that was before I developed my obsession with dragonflies. Before the first lockdown I was planning to visit again in the hope of photographing the rare White-faced Darter. Not everyone's cup of tea perhaps but it would certainly make my year.

Anything else you think we should know?

1. Winner of £200 first prize in Blaenavon Town Council's inaugural 2020 photographic competition. Image included in council's 2021 Calendar; 2. Highly Commended in National Museum of Wales - "Unknown Wales" photo competition, November 2020.