HAVE you seen this Newport man?
Gwent Police want to speak to Matthew Williams, 27, in connection with their investigation.
Officers want to speak to Williams as they investigate the supply of class A drugs.
Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police.
A spokesman said: "We’re appealing for information to locate 27-year-old Matthew Williams.
"Officers would like to speak to him in connection with an investigation into the supply of class A drugs.
"Call 101 with information ref 21*99877 or @Wales_CS anonymously"