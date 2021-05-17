PRINCE Harry has come under fire in the US for describing the First Amendment as “bonkers”.

The First Amendment, particularly the free speech clause, was criticised by the Duke of Sussex in an interview with Dax Shepard.

The Prince was appearing on the Armchair Expert podcast last week in his latest interview to rock the Royal Family, after appearing alongside his wife Meghan Markle to speak to Oprah Winfrey earlier this year.

Harry’s father, Price Charles was criticised by his son during the one hour and 35 minute episode last week.

Harry compared his childhood to 1998 film, The Truman Show, where Jim Carrey plays a man oblivious that his whole life is a TV show.

In an apparent swipe at his father, Prince Charles, he stressed the importance of taking his children away from the “genetic pain” of his upbringing.

But it was Harry’s comments on free speech which has been criticised in the US and in the UK.

He said: "I've got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers.

"I don't want to start going down the First Amendment route because that's a huge subject and one which I don't understand because I've only been here a short time.

“But, you can find a loophole in anything.

"You can capitalise or exploit what's not said rather than uphold what is said."

Nigel Farage led criticism from the UK in the wake of his comments.

“For Prince Harry to condemn the USA's First Amendment shows he has lost the plot. Soon he will not be wanted on either side of the pond,” he said.

Another added: “Harry has made another fatal error, attacking US constitution. No Englishman can survive this and many Americans already want to see the back of him. Self-destructed in UK and now doing so in US. How will this all end for him?”

“If he has a problem with the constitution then he can go back to Britain,“ said one Twitter user.

“He’s allowed to say it, although we disagree,” said another.

Since stepping down as working royals and moving to the US the Sussexes have forged ahead with their lives.

The couple have signed lucrative deals, thought to be worth well over £100 million, with Spotify and Netflix, that have given them the capital to pursue their new lifestyle and public goals.