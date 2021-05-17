A MAN has been banned from driving for nearly two years after he was caught more than twice the drink drive limit on the motorway.
Kevin Mark Sainsbury, 50, of Elfed Avenue, Penarth, was disqualified from driving for 23 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order.
He admitted the offence whilst driving in a Ford Focus on the M4 between Junctions 35 Pencoed and 34 Miskin eastbound on April 23.
The defendant pleaded guilty to having 91 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
At Cardiff Magistrates' Court, Sainsbury was also ordered to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £380 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.