TWENTY new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Gwent today - including 11 in Newport - among 91 across Wales.

Newport continues to have the highest rolling weekly case rate of Wales' 22 council areas - 34.9 cases per 100,000 people - for the week to May 12, the latest available.

And Cardiff, where 12 new cases have been confirmed today, has the second highest rolling weekly case rate to that date, of 22.9 per 100,000.

Overall Wales' rolling weekly case rate is 10.2 per 100,000 for the week to May 12, while in Gwent it is 14.

Gwent has now gone 29 days without a new confirmed coronavirus death, but there has been one new death confirmed today in Wales.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 212,240, including 41,708 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales stands at 5,560, including 959 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

The number of first doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Wales now stands at 2,027,803, with more than 8,600 administered yesterday. And more than 1,750 people had their second dose yesterday, taking to 917,431 the number who have now completed their two-dose vaccine course.

Monmouthshire (5.3 per 100,000) has the seventh lowest rolling weekly case rate of Wales' 22 council areas, to May 12. Blaenau Gwent (5.7) has the eight lowest rate, and Caerphilly (7.2) has the 10th lowest rate.

Torfaen (7.4 per 100,00) has, with Wrexham, the joint 11th lowest rate. to May 12.

With case rates currently so low, and continuing to fall, even small fluctuations in new case numbers can have a big effect, often on a daily basis in terms of rolling weekly case rates.

Eighteen council areas in Wales currently have rolling weekly case rates of below 10 per 100,000, with only Newport having a rate above 30 per 100,000.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to May 12 is one per cent. Newport (2.7 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent and Wales.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Cardiff - 12

Newport - 11

Swansea - 10

Wrexham - eight

Flintshire - six

Carmarthenshire - six

Torfaen - four

Neath Port Talbot - four

Conwy - three

Vale of Glamorgan - three

Bridgend - three

Pembrokeshire - three

Blaenau Gwent - two

Monmouthshire - two

Denbighshire - two

Rhondda Cynon Taf - two

Powys - two

Caerphilly - one

Gwynedd - one

Merthyr Tydfil - one

Anglesey - none

Ceredigion - none

Unknown location - none

Resident outside Wales - five

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.