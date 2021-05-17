POLICE have seized a car which did not have tax or an MoT, following a stop check near Canaston Bridge.
Officers from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit carried out the check on Friday afternoon, Friday May 14.
They said: "The vehicle was untaxed since November 2020 and had no MOT since November 2019. It was also found to have the cord exposed on one of its tyres.
"Driver reported accordingly."