A GRAFFITI vandal who caused more than £1,000 of damage during a crime spree on a busy road has been punished in court.

Lee Anthony Shrubsole, 32, of Ogmore Place, Barry, targeted a bank, bookies and pharmacy during his crime spree on Lewisham High Street.

The defendant admitted five counts of criminal damage which were committed in London on October 28, 2019.

The offences relate to damage caused at Jennings Bookmakers, Santander, Sheel Pharmacy, The Watch House pub and the Cashzone.

At Cardiff Magistrates’ Court, Shrubsole was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

He was ordered to carry out 55 hours of unpaid work and pay £550 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.