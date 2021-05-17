NUMBER one, Clevedon Avenue, Sully, is a seven-bedroom detached home which is on the market for £895,000.

The property, which also has three bathrooms, is in a coastal position in a quiet cul-de-sac.

The reception hallway is 8ft by 8ft and leads through to an inner hall (12ft by 6ft).

The living room is 22ft by 15ft and has an oak floor and bi-fold doors to side garden.

The family room is 19ft by 12ft and has an original oak block herringbone patterned polished floor.

The kitchen/breakfast room is 18ft by 9ft and is fitted with an extensive range of modern units, a breakfast bar and integrated appliances including twin ovens, a ceramic hob and extractor, a larder fridge and a dishwasher

It is open plan to the sitting room (12ft by 11ft).

Also on the ground floor is a dining room, utility room and cloakroom.

There are five bedrooms on the first floor.

Bedroom one (15ft by 15ft) has a balcony with sea views, built in wardrobes and a ceiling mounted screen and projector to remain. It also has an en suite bathroom fitted with a contemporary white suite including a double ended bath and fully tiled walk in shower cubicle.

The family bathroom is 15ft by 6ft and has a modern white suite including a bath with spa jets and large glazed shower cubicle.

On the second floor you will find adaptable accommodation which could form a flat or provide independent living for older children living at home.

The central sitting room is 18ft by 15ft and has low doors to eaves cupboards.

There are two bedrooms on this floor along with a study area and a bathroom with a double ended bath and a walk in shower cubicle with glazed entry door, frosted double glazed window and recessed lighting.

At the front of the property there is a U-shape, tarmac in/ out drive providing parking for several cars.

To the rear is a very private, wide high-quality paved sitting area with floor lighting which extends into a covered outdoor kitchen, built-in barbecue and sink, lighting, heating and sound system with enclosed store room off.

To the side of the house is an exceptionally private Astro turfed play area enclosed by 6ft high fencing with access to a substantial detached outbuilding divided into two parts providing a useful general store with deep shelving and a separate home office.

This property is on the market with Herbert R Thomas, Cowbridge. For more details contact 01446 772911.

