We know that, still, too many people keep their mental health issues hidden.

Efforts like Mental Health Awareness Week 2021, which ran last week, are essential to send a message that talking about things is so important.

The theme this year was nature, and the benefits that getting out and about in the natural environment can bring to people of all ages.

More than half of all adults say that being close to nature improves their mental health, makes them feel less anxious and brings back positive emotions.

Taking time out from the stresses and strains of modern life is certainly beneficial.

Over the past year, when travel has been problematic, I’ve spoken to so many people who’ve re-discovered the natural environment a short walk from their front door.

It’s great that children learn about the natural environment at school, but we can add to that as parents too, helping them appreciate nature both for its own value and for its beneficial impacts on us.

The work many well-known celebrities or sports stars have done to highlight the issue of mental health is also invaluable.

I’ve got a huge amount of respect for people like Pontypool RFC chief executive Ben Jeffreys, who have been brave enough to share their stories to help others going through difficult times to realise that they’re not alone. Men’s rugby has a tough guy image, but it’s good to see it recognised that it doesn’t matter if you’re a six foot four, hard-as nails second row forward, you can still ask for help if you’re struggling with your mental health.

Last week also saw the news that Torfaen’s Senedd Member Lynne Neagle has been appointed Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing. What a fantastic decision by Mark Drakeford. After Lynne’s outstanding record of campaigning on mental health issues, I cannot think of anyone better for the role, or of a better role for Lynne. I have no doubt that she will grasp this difficult issue with determination and tenacity.

Good luck to Mark, Lynne and their colleagues as they embark on the new Senedd term. The election results in Wales were a vindication of Mark and his Government’s calm, evidence-led approach. This has been an immensely difficult last year, for peoples’ health, wellbeing and economic health. As we recover and rebuild, I look forward to working with them for the good of those I am so proud to represent.