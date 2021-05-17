A WELSH student nurse has won a dream holiday thanks to a competitions company.

Steven Wiltshire, 35 from Neath, scooped the £14,000 two-week trip to Disney World Florida for just 70p as part of a ticket competition with BOTB. It was the top prize on their weekly Luxury Lifestyle competition.

Mr Wiltshire was left speechless when he had the call from BOTB presenter Christian Williams after he did the school run.

The support worker and student nurse said: “This is amazing. We’ve never been able to take the kids on a holiday like this before. They will love it.”

Mr Wiltshire has two children, Charlie, 11 and Noah, nine, with girlfriend Lauren.

“It’s been a very busy and difficult year. Lauren is also a support worker so we’ve both been flat out with work while juggling studying and the kids, too. A family holiday is exactly what we need – thank you so much BOTB.”

Their prize includes an all-inclusive two-week stay at the Disney Animal Kingdom with unlimited access to all six parks.

“We’ve always wanted to do a holiday like this – I can’t believe we actually get to go!”

Mr Williams said: “Steven is going to be the best dad ever when he tells his kids the news. Disney World Florida is the ultimate family holiday and I hope all four of them have the best time. Massive congratulations again Steven.”