NETFLIX has announced a new range of films and TV series coming to the streaming platform this week.
Netflix now have tough competition from the likes of Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Now TV, meaning we are spoiled for choice when it comes to TV series and films of late.
But as lockdown restrictions begin to ease, people will still be on the hunt for new TV show and films to get them through the last few months.
Lucky for us, Netflix has us covered. The streaming giant has released a whole host of new shows and movies coming this week.
Here is the full list (N* = Netflix Original):
May 18
- Sardar Ka Grandson (2021) N – Hindi rom-com about a grandson embarking on a mission to fulfill his grandmother’s dying wish.
- S.W.A.T. (Multiple Seasons) – The US action-drama series that airs on CBS will make its Netflix debut next month.
May 19
- The Last Days (1998) – Oscar-winning documentary set during WW2 recapping the harrowing events of the cleansing in Hungary.
- Who Killed Sara? (Season 2) N – The hit Spanish crime mystery returns to wrap up the story.
May 20
- Hating Peter Tatchell (2021) – Documentary on the gay rights activist Peter Tatchell.
- Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019) – The long-awaited late-night comedy movie reboot from Kevin Smith.
- Special (Season 2) N – A slightly longer final outing for the comedy series by Ryan O’Connell.
May 21
- Army of the Dead (2021) N – A crack team of mercenaries plots a heist during the zombie apocalypse. Directed by Zack Snyder.
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 3) N – The third season of the animated series set in the Jurassic Park universe.
- Strain (2020) – Nigerian drama.
- The Neighbor (Season 2) N – Second season of the Spanish-language superhero series.
If you are yet to finish any of the following shows, you may want to finish them this week
Here is what is leaving the straming platform over the next seven days.
May 19
- The Magic School Bus (4 Seasons)
- My Contracted Husband Mr Oh. (1 Season)
- Once Upon a Time (7 Seasons)
May 20
- Agatha Christie’s Crooked House (2017)
- Episodes (5 Seasons)
- Holmes & Watson (2018)
May 21
- Duplicate (2018)
May 22
- Mortal Engines (2018)
May 23
- Piercing (2018)
