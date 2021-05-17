EMERGENCY services are dealing with a crash in New Inn.
The incident has occurred on The Highway, New Inn.
The road is closed between Golf Road and the Highway junction.
Diversions are in place, which may cause congestion.
Gwent Police have advised motorists to "please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey".