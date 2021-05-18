A NEWPORT great-great grandmother who found internet fame was a mum to everybody in the community, her family have said.

Elaine Godden, from Maesglas, died on Saturday, April 17, at the Royal Gwent Hospital, aged 87.

“She was everything. She would help anybody, she was very kind,” said her daughter Julie Godden. “She was everybody’s mum and nan. She had a lot of friends and they always called her mum too as she would always help them.”

“She was basically the head of the community,” said her granddaughter Leanne Nocivelli. “You couldn’t go down to the shops with her without stopping and talking to everyone. It would take about an hour!”

Mrs Godden met her husband Fred when they were 14 years old.

At 20, they got engaged. Fred was sent to Germany with the army. When he came home, they were married at 22 at St Paul’s Church.

Mr Godden died in hospital in December after catching coronavirus.

“It’s been a tough few months,” said Mrs Nocivelli. “She wasn’t able to go to his funeral as she had to go into hospital.”

Mrs Godden worked at Maesglas Sports and Social Club, and also worked as a cleaner at the old South Wales Argus offices.

“She would do the suppers and take the kids to Barry Island and my dad was president there,” said Julie, talking about the social club.

“All the kids used to go. She loved it over there. They were her family.

“She loved going to bingo and going down the bookies to have a little bet. She also loved playing skittles and darts, and she loved line dancing.

“[Mum and dad] loved their holidays in Weymouth and Blackpool and the Isle of Wight. She went to Paris with the skittles girls. She loved her little holidays.

“She loved birthdays and Christmas. She just loved all the kids and Christmas was her favourite time. She always bought for everyone. She just wanted to put a smile on everyone’s faces.”

“She had the best sense of humour,” said Mrs Nocivelli. “We could joke about anything with her.”

Mrs Godden is survived by her four children, 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and a great-great grandchild.

She found internet fame after a video with her grandson Gavin Cueto, discussing him coming out as transgender to her and him transitioning, went viral.

“She didn’t really understand it all, but she tried her best,” said Mr Cueto. “She said she didn’t care who you were, I love you no matter what.”

“She as the least judgemental person ever. Any problem anyone had, you could go to her,” added Mrs Godden’s great granddaughter Brittany Nocivelli.

“She didn’t stress or worry about anything. That’s why you would go to her,” said Mr Cueto.

“I’m just gutted she won’t be there at the end as she was there at the start.”

Following the video, the pair were interviewed by opera singer Wynn Evans, who even brought over some biscuits for Mrs Godden.

“She liked his singing so I asked if he would do a song for her funeral and he said he would be honoured,” said Mr Cueto.

The family would like to thank the community for their cards and well-wishes.

“It’s a comfort to know she touched so many lives,” said Mrs Nocivelli. “She deserved so much more than we can give her at the moment because of Covid.”

Mrs Godden’s funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 19 at 1pm at St Woolos Cathedral. The funeral procession will leave her home in Maesglas Road at 12.15pm, heading to Maesglas Sports and Social Club before heading to the cathedral.