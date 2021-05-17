POLICE are continuing to appeal for information following a fatal road traffic collision which happened on the A465.

21-year-old Robbie-Lee Selway was killed in a fatal crash on May 13 on the Heads of the Valleys road.

The collision involved a blue Ford Fiesta which was in collision with a white Renault Clio between the Hirwaun and Llwydcoed crematorium junctions of the A465.

Detective Sergeant Huw O’Connell of South Wales Police’s serious collision investigation unit said: “We want to hear from anyone who may have seen the blue Ford Fiesta as it was being driven between 8am and 11am on Thursday, May 13.

"We are aware that the vehicle had been sighted in the Gurnos, Penybryn, Galon Uchaf, Cefn Coed, Aberdare and Penywaun areas prior to the collision.

“Anyone who may have seen the Fiesta and the manner in which it was being driven or anyone who may have any dash-cam footage of the car prior to the collision or the incident and who has not already done so is asked to contact us.”

MORE NEWS:

An 18-year-old from Merthyr Tydfil has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and two other men, aged 22 and 25 have also been arrested in connection with the incident.

Contact South Wales Police by any of the following means and quote reference 2100166580:

Online at https://bit.ly/SWPReportOnline

Via private message on Facebook or Twitter.

Via email: publicservicecentre@south-wales.police.uk