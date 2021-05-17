THE driver of the car involved in a collision with a school bus near Llandissilio this morning, May 17, has died.
A crash involving a car and a school bus occurred this morning on the A478 near Llandissilio.
The incident is reported to have left children, on the 636 bus, travelling on the Tenby to Crymych route to Crymych's Ysgol y Preseli, with minor injuries.
Police arrived on the scene at 8.35am, and ambulance and fire services were in attendance.
Updated reports say a victim died at the scene.
A statement from police read: “Dyfed-Powys Police is at the scene of a serious collision on the A478 near Llandissilio in Pembrokeshire.
"The incident was reported to police at 8.35am, and the ambulance and fire services also attended.
"The collision involved a motorcar and a bus carrying school children.
"Sadly the driver of the motorcar died at the scene.
"Next of kin have been advised and are being supported by specialist officers.
"A number of children received minor injuries with two taken to hospital by ambulance with what are described as minor injuries.
"The road is currently closed while investigations continue."