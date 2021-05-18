BLAENAVON World Heritage Centre and Torfaen Museum will reopen today (Tuesday) for the first time since December.
Indoor entertainment and tourist venues were given the green light to reopen on Monday following last week's review of lockdown restrictions.
The Blaenavon World Heritage Centre exhibition will reopen along with The Heritage Cafe, the gift shop and Tourist Information Centre.
The Victorian School Room and Film Room will still be closed, but visitors can still enjoy the ‘Blaenavon Story’, which tells the story of the Blaenavon World Heritage Site and what led to it being given World Heritage Site status.
Blaenavon Library which is also located in the centre will be open for browsing and PC access.
Also re-opening from 10am on Tuesday is Torfaen Museum in Pontypool.
The museum's shop and reception area has been open since April 13, but now its galleries and exhibitions will reopen to the public.
Social distancing measures have been put in place in both locations and hand sanitiser is available throughout the buildings.
For further information about the Blaenavon World Heritage Centre visit visitblaenavon.co.uk, or call 01495 742333, and for Torfaen Museum visit torfaenmuseum.org.uk or search 'Amgueddfa Torfaen Museum' on Facebook.