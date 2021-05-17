A 22-YEAR-OLD Tenby man who drove after taking cocaine has lost his licence for a year.
Zachary Steele of Tudor Way appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 11.
He admitted driving with above the legal limit of a controlled drug in his blood.
MORE NEWS:
- Gunman brought terror to streets of Abertillery
- Restrictions could spell end of centuries old Severn fishery
- Six new babies to welcome to Gwent
The court heard that a test showed 176 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine, the major metabolite for cocaine. The legal limit is 50.
Steele had been stopped by police on November 8 as he drove on the A477 between Milton and Carew.
In addition to the 12-month driving ban, he was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.