PONTYPOOL-BASED sports clubs can now apply for funding to support pitch maintenance,
The Pontypool Community Council Grounds Maintenance grant is now open for clubs to apply for support.
The group or club must be a voluntary or not for profit organisation, and must also have its grounds in the Pontypool area.
To apply, clubs need to visit the community council's website (pontypoolcc.gov.uk) to complete and return an application form. The application criteria is also on the council's website.
The grounds maintenance grant can only be awarded once a year. Groups and clubs will be allocated an amount for each pitch they are responsible for maintaining.
The closing date for applications is Friday, June 18.
The completed forms and supporting documents can be emailed to Pontypool@pontypoolcc.gov.uk or posted to: The Clerk, Pontypool Community Council, 35A Commercial Street, Pontypool, Torfaen, NP4 6JQ.