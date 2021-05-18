PLANS have been lodged to increase the number of children at a Rogerstone nursery by more than 25 per cent.

Greenfields Nursery on Tregwilym Road currently caters for 42 children.

However, the “changing characteristics of the area” with the Jubilee Park development have led to an increased demand and the nursery has submitted a planning application to increase its capacity to 53 children.

While no concerns have been made by public protection and environmental health officers at Newport City Council, the highways officer has raised an objection over parking availability.

MORE NEWS:

Responding to the application, the officer said: “The predominant method of collection and drop off of attending children is likely to be by private motor car leading to increased vehicle movements associated with the site”.

The nursery has been asked to demonstrate that they can accommodate existing and additional drop-off and collection demand safely at peak times.

The applicant’s planner, Nicholas Whittington of Geraint John Planning, has written to the officer with a response.

It says: “At least one third of children attending Greenfields Nursery travel on foot from nearby residential areas, with many from this new housing development.

“Indeed, the requirement for an increase in the number of children to attend Greenfields Nursery (sought in this application) is a response to the changing characteristics of the area, with numerous young families moving into new homes at Jubilee Park.

“A requirement for increased capacity at nearby day-care centres goes hand-in-hand with these types of new development.”

Concerns were also raised by highways officers over the number of parking spaces at the site, but Mr Whittington said that there is no need for any changes.

He said in his letter: “There are 12 full-time staff at the nursery and eight parking spaces provided on site. Both of these features of the application remain unchanged.

“The minimum requirement would be six parking spaces for this number of full-time staff.”

A decision will be made by Newport council in the coming months.