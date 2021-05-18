CORONATION Street fans are being offered the one in a lifetime opportunity to stay on the cobbles overnight with Airbnb.

For one night only, Coronation Street will open the Cobbles to two guests, giving super-fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in the iconic location and adopt the Rovers Return as their next-door neighbour for the evening as they stay at ‘The Rovers’ Annexe’, Coronation Street, M10.

The self-contained pop-up house, with its red-bricked façade and double-glazed windows, will be situated in the heart of the street, next door to the famous Rovers Return Inn.

During the stay guests will be taken on a private tour of the set, followed by a hotpot dinner from the annexe whilst watching classic Corrie episodes, and if they’re lucky, a pint in the Rovers and breakfast from Roy’s Rolls may be on offer.

The view from ‘The Rovers’ Annexe’ looks out towards Audrey’s and a little further along to Preston's Petals and the kebab shop.

Although interiors will be closed, guests will be able to wander around Coronation, Rosamund and Victoria Street to their heart's content. They can even have a stroll down the ginnel, site of so many Corrie secret rendezvous.

The specially constructed temporary annexe has been kitted out in classic Coronation Street style. (Airbnb)

Guests will enjoy a comfortable living area to relax in, with homage to ‘Jenny Connors’ wood panelling and patterned wallpaper. The living room has a dining table where guests can sit and enjoy their hotpot. The adjoining twin bedroom provides a comfy bedding and prime Weatherfield views.

At the centre of the living area guests will find a TV set up with hours’ worth of the most loved Coronation Street episodes from over the years.

For a truly authentic experience, guests will enjoy all of their favourite moments from the soap, while sitting in the heart of the Street.

Head of continuing drama John Whiston said: “What fan of Coronation Street hasn't had a dream where you find yourself transported into the show itself, wandering around the houses of your best loved characters.

“I certainly have. This unique stay gives you the chance to do just that, stay the night and wake up right next to The Rovers Return. What better way to celebrate Britain opening up again than your very own staycation on the nation's favourite Street.”

Amanda Cupples, general manager for Northern Europe at Airbnb said: “As restrictions begin to ease and Brits plan summer staycations, Airbnb remains committed to helping people find unique and unforgettable travel experiences within the UK.

“Being the first people ever to stay on the nation’s most loved street is a dream come true for any Corrie fan and a once in a lifetime way to spend time with a friend or family member.”

If you are lucky enough to spend the night on the most famous street in the UK, there are a number of rules you will have to follow.

House Rules:

- No pets allowed

- Maximum two guests

- No smoking

- Picture in front of the local pub encouraged

- Hotpot for tea non-negotiable

- Sensible shoes advised, note Cobbles are slippery when wet

- Do not drive into the canal after checking out

To view The Rovers’ Annexe, you can see the listing on Airbnb.

Given an expected high level of interest the available booking date will be added at 1pm BST on Wednesday, May 26.

Interested guests should note that the booking process shall be conducted in strict adherence to local COVID-19 guidelines and therefore only current UK residents will be eligible to book.