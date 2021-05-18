A DRUGS gang from Newport who flooded the streets of South Wales with heroin were jailed for a combined total of more than 33 years.

The defendants, who trafficked £500,000 worth of drugs in just over four months, were brought to justice following a Gwent Police undercover operation.

The four and their prison sentences were:

Devon Morgan, 22, of Campion Close, Newport, jailed for nine years.

Benjamin Thomas, 22, of Fosse Road, Newport, jailed for eight years.

Jake Miller, 19, of Loftus Square, Newport, sent to a young offender institution for nine years.

Callum Banton, 22, of Fleetwood Close, Newport, jailed for seven years and six months.

They pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin between July 22, 2019 and July 16, 2020.

Morgan also admitted possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.

Prosecutor Jason Howells told Cardiff Crown Court: “Operation Braddock was a Gwent Police operation targeting an organised crime group based in the Corporation Road and Cromwell Road areas of Newport.

Devon Morgan

“They supplied heroin to users throughout South Wales but particularly the Newport area.

“The defendants also had customers in Abergavenny, Monmouth, Risca, Magor, Tonypandy and Maesteg.”

They would travel to Birmingham to source the heroin and central to their operation was a mobile phone number called the ‘Toffee Line’.

Benjamin Thomas

It is thought drugs were stashed in a wooded area in Lawrence Hill Avenue and they would process and package them at Morgan’s home.

Electric bikes were used to traffic the drugs around Newport.

Mr Howells said it was estimated the gang sold 8.2kg of heroin with a street value of £500,000 in around four months.

Jake Miller

Text bombs would be sent out to prospective customers and the defendants were raking in more than £2,000 in cash every day.

As well as seizing drugs and 15 mobile phones, they recovered electric bikes, jewellery, designer clothes and watches.

Gareth Williams, representing Thomas, said: “He has let other people down.”

Callum Banton

Andrew Kendall, mitigating for Banton, said: “The defendant is still a very young man.

"He has no drug-related previous convictions. He regrets ever being involved.”

Harry Baker, for Miller, asked the court to take into account his client’s young age.

Heroin seized by Gwent Police

Jonathan Lewis, representing Morgan, said his client had a very limited criminal record.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told the gang: “This was an operation at the higher end of the drugs business.

“Thomas and Miller, you were more senior in the group.”

This hydraulic press was used for the packaging of heroin at Devon Morgan’s home

They are due to face Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings later this year.

Outside the court, the officer in charge of the investigation, Detective Constable Alistair Frame said: “These men were arrested as part of Operation Braddock which was set up to tackle the supply of heroin in Newport.



“The operation took place over a number of months during which evidence was gathered showing these four individuals being involved in the supply of multiple kilos of heroin throughout the South Wales region.

“I welcome the sentences given today and hope they act as a warning to others involved in this type of criminality.

"I would also like to thank the community for its support during the investigation.”