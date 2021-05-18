AROUND 900 fans will be in attendance for Newport County's play-off clash with Forest Green Rovers tonight.

So what should those fans expect on their first return to football in more than a year, and how can those not lucky enough to land tickets watch the first leg encounter?

Before you leave

Before travelling to the stadium tonight, fans are asked to check their general health.

If you have any symptoms of coronavirus, you should stay at home and follow the government health advice.

Children and adults must bring recognised forms of ID such as a passport or driving licence along with your e-ticket.

It is a requirement for the club's track and trace system that they are able to identify everyone making entry to the stadium.

You will not be permitted into the stadium without your e-ticket and a form of ID.

Arriving at the stadium

Gates will open from 6.15pm until 8pm.

When you make your way to the gate, you will be asked for your e-ticket and ID. You will then be asked a set of questions to confirm that you’re not suffering from any symptoms. Sanitation stations will be situated around the stadium, so please make use of them.

A non-invasive temperature check will also be taken to ensure your temperature is correct.

In the stadium

Masks must be worn at all times when you arrive at the stadium unless you are under the age of 12.

If you are exempt from wearing a face mask, you must contact the club in advance of matchday by emailing fanfeedback@newport-county.co.uk to discuss arrangements.

You will be able to remove your mask briefly whilst consuming refreshments.

You must only sit in the seat that matches your ticket.

Those with terrace tickets will see clearly marked standing areas and should follow the instructions provided by stewards.

One-way systems will also be in place in the stadium, with clear signage.

Food and drink won't be sold, but soft drinks will be permitted for entry.

Toilets will be accessible throughout the stadium.

How to watch from home

For those not lucky enough to land a ticket for the game, it will be shown live on Sky Sports this evening.

The programme will begin at 8pm on Sky Sports Football ahead of the 8.15pm kick off.

For those without Sky Sports, a Now Sports Day pass can be purchased for £9.98, giving access to Sky Sports for 24 hours.

To find out more, visit here.