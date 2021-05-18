POLICE are asking for the public's help after a man was arrested for cocaine offences.
The 37-year-old was arrested by Gwent Police in Monmouth on Thursday for possession of cocaine with the intent to supply.
Officers are asking anyone with information which may help their investigation to get in touch.
READ MORE:
- Wales 'very likely to take advantage' of vaccines for children if license given
- Heroin gang jailed for more than 30 years
- What to expect at Rodney Parade tonight, and how to watch if you can't go
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "On Thursday a 37-year old male was arrested in Monmouth for possession of cocaine with intent to supply.
"Investigation is ongoing.
"If you have any information relating to drug supply in your area please contact us on 101 or via social media."
Comments are closed on this article.