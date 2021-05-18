GWENT has not had a confirmed coronavirus death for a calendar month - the last was on Sunday April 18 - and there have been no confirmed deaths across Wales today.

Nine new cases have been confirmed across Gwent today, among 32 in Wales.

The rolling weekly case rate for Wales - to May 13, the latest available - is 9.5 per 100,000 people, and in Gwent it is 12.6, to the same date.

Newport continues to have the highest rolling weekly case rate of Wales' 22 council areas - 29.7 cases per 100,000 people - for the week to May 13.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 212,272, including 41,717 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales stands at 5,560, including 959 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

The number of first doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Wales now stands at 2,035,905, with some 8,100 administered yesterday. More than 9,800 people had their second dose yesterday, taking to 927,215 the number who have now completed their two-dose vaccine course.

Monmouthshire (5.3 per 100,000) has, with neighbouring Powys, the equal sixth lowest rolling weekly case rate in Wales, to May 13, and Caerphilly (6.1) has the eighth lowest rate.

Blaenau Gwent (8.6 per 100,000) has the seventh highest rate in Wales, and Torfaen (7.4 per 100,000) has the 10th highest.

With case rates currently so low, and continuing to fall, even small fluctuations in new case numbers can have a big effect - often on a daily basis - on an area's rolling weekly case rate.

All but three - Newport, Cardiff and Wrexham - of Wales' 22 council areas have a rolling weekly case rate of below 10 per 100,000 for the week to May 13.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to May 12 is 0.9 per cent. Newport (2.3 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent and Wales.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Cardiff - six

Newport - five

Caerphilly - three

Vale of Glamorgan - three

Neath Port Talbot - three

Wrexham - two

Pembrokeshire - two

Swansea - two

Monmouthshire - one

Conwy - one

Rhondda Cynon Taf - one

Ceredigion - one

Blaenau Gwent - none

Torfaen - none

Anglesey - none

Denbighshire - none

Flintshire - none

Gwynedd - none

Bridgend - none

Merthyr Tydfil - none

Carmarthenshire - none

Powys - none

Unknown location - two

Resident outside Wales - none

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.