Officers from Gwent Police took a chainsaw to a Newport door as they executed a drugs raid in the city.

A Newport man was arrested as part of an operation to tackle county lines.

Officers as part of Operation Corban carried out warrants in the early hours of Monday morning at two addresses in Newport.

A 27-year-old man was subsequently arrested in Wiltshire on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs - heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine as well as being concerned in the supply of a controlled dug of class B – cannabis.

He remains in police custody.

Two cars and a number of mobile phones were seized during the operation - both in Newport and Wiltshire.

PC Rhys Jones, officer in the case, said: “Tackling county lines and associated criminality is a priority for Gwent Police.

"We are committed to protecting those at risk from exploitation in our communities and making Gwent a hostile environment for those seeking to do harm.

“The public also have an important role to play in providing information that can assist us in dismantling county lines drugs lines and safeguarding vulnerable individuals.

"I would urge anyone with any information about drug dealing in the community to report it to us, so we can take action.

“I would also appeal to parents, children and the wider community to be vigilant for signs that a child or vulnerable adult may be a victim of exploitation to get in contact.”

Information can be reported to Gwent Police via 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

County lines is a term used to describe gangs and organised criminal networks involved in exporting illegal drugs from one area to another.

They use dedicated mobile phone lines or other form of ‘deal line’. The drugs gangs often exploit children and vulnerable adults to move the drugs and money.

This includes using coercion, intimidation, violence and weapons.

What are the key signs a young person could be at risk of exploitation?

Going missing from school or home

Significant changes in their emotional well-being

Meeting unfamiliar people

Changes in their behaviour

The use of drugs and alcohol

Acquiring money or expensive gifts they can’t account for

Relationships with controlling or older individuals or associated with gangs

Suspicion of self-harm, physical assault or unexplained injuries

If you are a young person who is worried about being involved in county lines, or knows someone who is, you can speak to an adult and let them know how you feel.

You can also contact www.fearless.org who allow you to pass on information about crime anonymously.

You can also contact Childline on 0800 1111 – they are a private and confidential service where you can talk to counsellors about anything that is worrying you.