Newport County AFC are playing Forest Green in the first round of the playoffs tonight - and we want to hear how and where you are supporting them.
In normal times Rodney Parade would be packed with thousands of fans, singing their hearts out to urge the team on to victory.
But tonight, only 900 fans are allowed to Rodney Parade to watch the match live.
Everyone else will be at home watching it on TV, listening to the radio or following our Argus on County Twitter feed throughout the game. And some will no doubt make it to the pub, socially distanced of course, to cheer on the Exiles.
This is the latest in a long line of 'big nights' for the team. And the County faithful will be behind them in whatever way they can.
