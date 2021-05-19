A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JACOB JONES, 27, of Melfort Gardens, Newport, was ordered to pay £714 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of the theft of a bank card.

HELEN PARRY, 55, of St Teilo's Road, Abergavenny, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she was found guilty of assault by beating.

She was ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was made the subject of a three-year restraining order.

Parry must pay £795 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PRIDE TAMBE, 27, of Cameron Walk, Lockleaze, Bristol, was banned from driving for 16 months after he admitted drink driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence on the B4245 in Caldicot.

He must pay £525 in a fines, costs and a surcharge.

ZAK ITANI, 39, of The Boulevard, Canton, Cardiff, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Queen’s Hill in Newport.

He was ordered to pay £278 in a fine, costs and a surcharge

MICHAEL STEPHEN JONES, 37, of Goodwick Road, Rumney, Cardiff, was ordered to pay £357 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road in Newbridge.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TINA LUCAS, 54, of Glan Ddu Road, Fleur-de-Lys, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARC PORTER, 47, of Heol Y Gors, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone at Greenway, Bedwas House Industrial Estate.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.