THIS year's Abergavenny Food Festival (AFF) will take place on the weekend of September 18 and 19.

The annual event is one of the most popular events in the calendar in Gwent - but had to be cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And, as uncertainty remains around which lockdown restrictions will and will not be in place in September, organisers are delivering a slightly different event.

Limited ticket numbers will be available and venues have been rearranged in order to maximise safety.

Chief executive Kim Waters said: “We want to keep AFF21 fresh and relevant, to deliver amazing experiences for both our producers and visitors, to bring people together in different ways.

"We’re keeping it simple by strictly limiting attendance and re-organising the venues to ensure the weekend is safe and enjoyable for everyone.This means all stroller ticket/wristbands and individual event tickets will be pre-sold.

“The huge food community that makes up the festival really does need support after such a tough time. The team is working really hard to add more value, broadening the scope of the weekend to cover all eventualities.”

Wristbands cost £10 (free entry for children 16 and under) for one day (buy two tickets for both days) and will be available online from June 1 or in person at EH Accountancy, 1 Horsingtons Yard, Abergavenny, from 9.30am until 2pm Monday to Friday.

These will be non-refundable. Included is a free AFF magazine, stuffed with recipes, topical features.

As the programme is temporarily streamlined, there will be more guest performers to engage with via a stroller ticket on the demo stages.

Appearing are Matt Tebbutt and Olly Smith of the BBC's Saturday Kitchen; Youtuber Chetna Makhan; Chris Harrod of Monmouth's Michelin-starred restaurant The Whitebrook; cook, writer and co-proprietor of the Wild Artichokes Kitchen, Kingsbridge Jane Baxter; Vanessa Kimbell of the Sourdough School, Northampton; and food writer Poppy O'Toole. Popular Barry-based Hang Fire girls, Sam and Shaun, will also be appearing.

A bi-monthly grand foodie raffle will kick off in June. Anyone buying a stroller ticket has their number dropped in the pot. Prizes include signed food books, hampers, restaurant meals, getaway breaks, and courses.

Visit abergavennyfoodfestival.com for further details.