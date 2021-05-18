A PENSIONER was ordered to register as a sex offender for five years after he was found guilty of sexual touching.
Melvyn John Waite, 70, of Church Street, Rogerstone, Newport, was sentenced to a three-year community order by the city’s magistrates’ court.
The defendant was convicted of the sexual assault on a woman following a trial.
Waite had denied the offence which was committed last September in Newport.
He was ordered to attend 29 sessions of the Horizon sex offender programme and complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Waite must also pay £405 in costs and a victim surcharge.
