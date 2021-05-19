Who is sick of this rainy May? Every time we look out of the window it seems to be raining. So today we are bringing you some bright and sunny pictures of blue skies over Gwent from members of our camera club. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Thinking about blue skies... here's six pictures to cheer you up
Skip to next photo
1/1
Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment