POLICE had a surprise while out on patrol in Newport this afternoon – when they found a bike registered as a car.
The officers were on patrol in the Gaer when they came across the interesting find and took to Twitter to share it.
Unfortunately for those sci-fi fans out there, it wasn’t a real-life Transformer, but what was believed to be a bike with false plates.
The officers seized the vehicle.
