A PONTYPOOL man is still on the run after police appeal for him to return to prison.
Gwent Police has put out another appeal to locate Connor O’Halloran, 20, who has been recalled to prison for breach of licence conditions after he was released from prison on February 19.
He was serving a 25-month sentence for grievous bodily harm and an appeal for his whereabouts was put out in early April.
If anyone has seen him or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 or through their social media pages, making sure to quote the reference 2100109048.
It is also possible to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.