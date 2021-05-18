LORRAINE Kelly has come under fire from viewers for a segment with Meghan Markle’s ex-boyfriend on her self-titled ITV morning show.

Lorraine excitedly introduced Joshua Silverstein, an ex of the Duchess of Sussex from her teenage years.

Although things did not go to plan as connectivity was an issue as the guest’s Zoom call froze twice.

At the third time of asking Lorraine was finally able to introduce her guest ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrating their third wedding anniversary.

Lorraine asked Joshua, who dated Meghan at 13, what he thought when Harry and Meghan announced they would be getting married.

Joshua said: "My only thought when I found out that she was going to be marrying Harry was that I hope she is happy.

"That's all that matters. Love is love no matter what the relationship looks like or what the background is as long as that love is authentic, honest and real.

"I am happy for her."

Speaking about his ex, Joshua described his pride in seeing Meghan Markle speak out about mental health alongside Prince Harry.

He said: “The fact that Meghan’s able to get on TV and bravely talk about that is awesome.

“I even heard that she might run for office here in the States.”

Lorraine described Joshua, 36, as “the one that got away”.

In response Joshua said: “I think Meghan and Harry make an amazing couple.

“I could not have found anyone more perfect than my wife Cynthia.

“Meghan is happily married to Harry and they are about to have two children, and it’s a big thing to raise children in this current climate.

“A lot of people are looking to her as a role model and the fact she is a mother and this pop culture figure, she has a lot on her hands.”

The interview sparked a furious backlash from viewers who described the segment as “embarrassing”.

“How embarrassing, Meghan first boyfriend from when she was 13? British media is obsessed! They’re trying to dig for dirt on her when there clearly isn’t any,” wrote one viewer on social media.

One viewer joked: “Tomorrow #Lorraine will be interviewing the midwife who delivered Meghan.”

Another viewer asked: “Why has Lorraine got Meghan’s first boyfriend on?! What exactly is the point of an interview with him?”

"Why on Earth is #lorraine doing an interview with Meghans 1st boyfriend? I’m pretty confident that my 1st boyfriend’s opinion of me is not an accurate view of who I am as a person now. Absolutely pointless. Disappointed @lorraine," another said.

Commenting on Lorraine’s one that got away comment one viewer said: “She tried it, he was like… nope.”

Another said: “Digging for dirt on #MeghanMarkle #Lorraine interviews Meghan's teen boyfriend. Why? I suspect @lorraine ratings must be dead in the water to stoop so low. Brilliant response by Joshua Silverstein to @reallorraine referring to him as 'the one who got away’.”

Lorraine airs weekdays from 9am on ITV1.