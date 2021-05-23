GREEN-FINGERED Pontypool residents have been encouraged to show off their horticultural talents.
Pontypool Community Council has launched a garden competition, with the best overall garden winning £300 in vouchers for The Secret Garden garden centre.
The categories are:
- Best overall garden;
- Best lawn;
- Best container garden (e.g pots,window boxes or containers);
- Best flowerbed;
- Best vegetable garden;
- Best wildlife friendly garden.
The junior competitions (for people 18 or under) are:
- Tallest sunflower;
- Most unusual garden (e.g the most unusual place for growing flowers or a garden).
The best lawn will win a £60 prize, while £40 and £30 prizes are up for grabs for second and third place. All other adult categories have an £80 top prize, with £60 for second and £40 for third.
Junior prizes are £30 for first, £20 for second and £30 for third.
The closing date is Friday, July 9, and judging will take place in the week commencing July 26.
The competition is open to Pontypool residents only.
People can visit Pontypool Community Council's social media sites or pontypoolcc.gov.uk to complete an online entry form, or phone 01495 365951 to be sent an entry form via post.