CALDICOT residents are being invited to get involved in helping to shape and develop ideas for a new community wellbeing centre.

Work on the new centre – expected to be open this summer - started last month.

It will transform the existing ‘One Stop Shop’ Community Hub at Woodstock Way into a state-of-the-art space for community collaboration around recycling, art, making and wellbeing.

The centre will be run by the community for the community, offering a wide range of opportunities for volunteering and to exchange skills and talents.

It will also provide the chance for residents to meet wellbeing organisations that provide support services.

Monmouthshire County Council has been awarded capital funding for the new centre through the Welsh Government’s Circular Economy Fund.

The Caldicot centre will include a Library of Things, a Repair Café, a Community Fridge and a Makers’ Space.

Library of Things - Working in partnership with Benthyg Cymru, whose message is ‘Borrow Don’t Buy’, the Library of Things will allow residents to borrow things that they don’t need to own and donate things they own but don’t need - including toys, gardening equipment, power tools, entertainment equipment and camping equipment.

Repair Café - In association with Repair Café Wales, Caldicot’s Repair Café will take place regularly in the main activity area at the centre and will be a place where the local community can bring their broken household items to be repaired for free by volunteers.

Community Fridge - The project, in partnership with Wye Gymnastics, is designed to cut down on food waste by giving away free food from supermarkets and other food outlets that is past its sell by date, but is still fresh and within its use by date.

Makers’ Space - Located in a wooden clad shipping container, the Makers’ Space – in association with charity organisation Men’s Shed and recycling organisation Precious Plastics - is a place where people can come together make a range of new products from wood, recycled plastic and a variety of other materials.

Over the next couple of months, the council will be running a competition to name the new centre and are keen to hear residents’ ideas about what other things they would like to see at the centre.

To get involved, contact Fred Weston (fredweston@monmouthshire.gov.uk; 07890 559 566).

Closing date for suggestions for the new centre’s name should be sent by 4pm on Monday, May 31.