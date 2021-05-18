A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD girl has raised hundreds of pounds for charity by having her beloved long hair cut off.
Poppy Heirene, from Caldicot, donated 13 inches of her locks to the Little Princess Trust, which provides free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to 24 years.
Poppy before the big chop
Her mum, Nicola, said: "Poppy has always wanted really long hair and would reluctantly get it trimmed now and again.
"We are so proud that she has decided she would like to donate it for such a worthy cause."
Poppy after her big cut
The charity relies on financial donations so Poppy thought it would be great if she could raise £100 as well as donating her hair – a target which was reached within the first day.
The cut took place courtesy of Sarah Spencer Hair in Caldicot
Poppy added: "I did love my long hair but it will grow back.
"I’m really happy to be helping someone who really needs it’.
A lot of hair was donated
The cut took place courtesy of Sarah Spencer Hair in based in Caldicot and in total, Poppy managed to raise an impressive £792 which is more than enough to make, fit and style a wig for a child who has lost their hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.