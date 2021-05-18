ALL those aged 18 and over in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan will be offered the chance to have their first Covid vaccine by the end of May.

The health board tweeted that they had arranged appointments for May 30 - two months ahead of the Welsh government's target of the end of July.

They added that letters should start arriving by the end of this week, and if not, anyone missed should contact them.

Eight per cent of adults in Wales have now received their first vaccine dose.

We have arranged appointments for our population aged 18 and over to receive their first vaccine by 30th May. Appointment letters should arrive by the end of this week ✉️



If you have been missed, please complete our form: https://t.co/IvlNfwY6Us OR call us on 02921 841234 📞 pic.twitter.com/hQMrFliLX8 — Cardiff & Vale UHB (@CV_UHB) May 18, 2021

More than two million people in Wales have said yes to receiving a Covid-19 vaccine – with almost three-million doses administered in just six months. This includes second doses.

MORE NEWS:

Currently one in three adults have received their second dose of the vaccine and just 20 per cent of adults in Wales are yet to receive any doses, meaning that Wales should still be on track to offer a vaccine to all adults by the end of July.

First Minister Mark Drakeford also announced today that secondary school pupils in Wales could be offered a coronavirus vaccine "later this year."

He said if a vaccine receives a license for use on children in Wales, it would "very likely" that the Welsh Government would look to "take advantage of that."

The first minister also said it could be possible that a vaccination program would be set up in secondary schools at some point this year.