PRO-WELSH independence campaigners were out and about in Gwent at the weekend.

Members of pressure group Yes Cymru visited a number of areas of Wales, including Blaenau Gwent, on Saturday, hanging banners from bridges to get their message out.

The so-called 'Banners on Bridges' events are intended both to spread the pro-independence message to those the organisation can't reach on social media, while also allowing supporters to meet and share ideas.

Yes Cymru chair Siôn Jobbins said: "It was great to see so many groups across Wales taking part in the Banners on Bridges on Saturday and having such a positive response.

"With the election for the Senedd over, it is obvious that over 65 per cent of the people voted for parties who either wanted independence or a significant increase in the powers for the Senedd.

"Throughout the year, Yes Cymru members will be trying to convince people to support independence.

"It is great to see groups of people in Llandysul, Caerdydd, Blaenau Gwent, Dolgellau and Blaenau Ffestiniog, for example, taking part and getting the message across to people who aren't on social media."

Emily Phillips, a member of Yes Cymru said holding the event in Blaenau Gwent raises the profile of Yes Cymru and shows that independence is a realistic option for those that are feeling that our current system of politics is hopeless.

"I think many people living in Blaenau Gwent feel disenfranchised and often feel ignored by the current political system," she said. "Yes Cymru and it’s campaign for independence brings a glimmer of hope to our forgotten communities - a positive change is on the horizon.

"I do believe that a turning-point has been that the people of Blaenau Gwent have seen that the Senedd’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been far more favourable than Westminster’s handling of the outbreak, which shows that Wales is more than capable of managing its own affairs."

"How many countries are you aware of that are controlled and governed by the country next door? Independence would mean that we can make the right decisions in our best interests, because I feel that we, as the people of Wales, know what we need best."

The group, which is not affiliated to any political party, is aiming for 50,000 signatories to join its call for independence – and has so far reached almost 40,000.