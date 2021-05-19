POLICE have arrested a man following a spate of burglaries.

Officers arrested a 46-year-old man in Abergavenny yesterday in connection to a number of thefts and burglaries.

Investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE:

A spokesman for Gwent Police's Monmouthshire officers said he remained in custody.

They added: "A 46-year-old male arrested in the Abergavenny area this afternoon for a number of recent thefts and burglaries.

"He remains in police custody while investigations are ongoing."