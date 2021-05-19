POLICE have arrested a man following a spate of burglaries.
Officers arrested a 46-year-old man in Abergavenny yesterday in connection to a number of thefts and burglaries.
Investigations are ongoing.
A spokesman for Gwent Police's Monmouthshire officers said he remained in custody.
They added: "A 46-year-old male arrested in the Abergavenny area this afternoon for a number of recent thefts and burglaries.
"He remains in police custody while investigations are ongoing."
