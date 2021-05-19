GWENT Police have issued a warning to car owners following a spate of thefts in the area.
Officers are investigating three thefts of Land Rovers in Monmouthshire over the weekend.
The incidents happened in Raglan, Monmouth and Llanellen over Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
All incidents involved the theft of a Land Rover Discovery.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a theft of a black Land Rover Discovery from a compound in the Grange Mill industrial estate in Raglan on Saturday, 15 May at around 9.30pm.
"A black Land Rover Discovery was stolen from outside an address in The Hendre area of Monmouth on Sunday, 16 May, sometime between 7pm and 11pm.
"A grey Land Rover Discovery was reported stolen from outside an address in Llanellen on Monday, 17 May. It is believed that the theft took place on Sunday, May 16, at around 8.50pm.
"Enquiries are ongoing into the thefts and residents are urged to report any suspicious behaviour to us.
"Anyone with any information on the recent thefts can call us on 101 or send us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.
"You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
READ MORE:
- Heartless burglar stole 74-year-old’s pension money as she slept at home
- Police arrest man following burglaries and thefts in Monmouthshire
- House prices in Newport reach record highs
Gwent Police have also offered crime prevention tips to help you avoid becoming a victim.
They recommend:
- Ensure your car doors and windows are locked.
- Keep all keys out of view – ideally taking keys upstairs when going to bed – and away from windows, doors and cat flaps.
- When not in use you can keep electronic car keys in a security pouch to prevent it being scanned by thieves.
- It is recommended that you talk to your car dealer about further security measures relevant to your model.
- Vehicle security experts also recommend storing your electronic car keys in a metal-lined container to stop thieves picking up the signal.
- Park vehicles in their garage or on a driveway.
- Park in areas that are well lit and avoid areas which are in cover of darkness or obscured from any public view.
- Never leave any personal items on show inside the vehicle.
- Don’t leave evidence of valuables i.e. windscreens marks caused by sat navs.
- Always ensure unattended vehicles are locked.
- Be vigilant and report suspicious behaviour.