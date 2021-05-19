A POPULAR play area in Chepstow which has been used by families for many years, is to be completely revamped.

Friends of the Dell Park Chepstow have published plans for the first phase of redevelopment for the town site.

The draft designs, which take account of community feedback collected by the volunteer group, have been developed by The Landmark Practice, a Bristol-based environmental consultancy.

The plans are set to transform the current outdated play equipment at the Dell Park, to create a modern and more natural play environment, which will complement the historic port wall that runs alongside the park.

READ MORE:

The group hopesto secure Lottery Funding to implement phase one of the project, which would see landscaping work undertaken and the installation of new play equipment, most likely including:

• Bespoke wooden boat

• Nest swing and toddler swings

• Accessible roundabout

• Slide built into an embankment

• Play boulders

The publication of the designs follows a recent £4,675 grant awarded by Chepstow Town Council.

Entrance to the park with a secure, natural fencing perimeter Pictures: The Landmark Practice

This essential boost will help ensure the group is able to meet necessary planning permission requirements before bidding for National Lottery funding.

Vicky Burston-Yates, who chairs the Friends group, said: “We are so excited to share these plans with everyone

"It’s great to see people’s feedback translated into some visual ideas for how the park could look in the future and makes our dreams of a destination park for Chepstow that little bit closer to becoming a reality.

“Our thanks goes out to everyone that has supported us so far - but in particular, to Chepstow Town Council for their generous funding, which has come at a really critical time for the project.”

The group intends to make an application to the National Lottery for funding in the coming months and are also working closely with CADW and Monmouthshire County Council.

Later planned phases of redevelopment for the park would possibly see the creation of other elements such an area focused more on school-age children, a space for older children and teenagers, a heritage trail to link the park and castle, more communal areas including community planting spaces.

To follow the progress of the work on the park, head on the Friends of the Dell Park Facebook page @friendsofthedellpark or friendsofthedellpc.wixsite.com/fdpc