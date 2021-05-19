NEWPORT County AFC took a big step towards Wembley with a 2-0 win against Forest Green Rovers – but manager Michael Flynn felt his side wasted a golden chance to get the job done at Rodney Parade.

The Exiles will head to the New Lawn protecting a 2-0 advantage in the second leg of the semi-finals thanks to goals in either half by Matty Dolan and Lewis Collins.

However, a glut of chances were missed by Collins, Padraig Amond and Nicky Maynard, leaving the door ajar for Rovers.

"It was a very, very good performance from us but I am a little bit angry that we didn't kill the tie off," said Flynn. "We could and should have scored a lot more goals.

"I am not getting carried away with this because we had a chance to put this to bed and we didn't."

Flynn pointed to the semi-finals last year when Cheltenham lost 3-0 at home after winning 2-0 at Northampton.

"They will still have hope and think that they can turn it around," he said. "We have seen what happened last season with Cheltenham and Northampton.

"I will be onto these boys to make sure they are at their best because that is what we are going to need to get to Wembley.

"Stranger things have happened and you will never get me being disrespectful to Forest Green because they are a very dangerous team with a lot of good players.

"We have got to be professional, look after ourselves over the next few days and see the tie out on Sunday."

Captain Joss Labadie will be fit for the second leg, although County said he had been given the green light for the first leg.