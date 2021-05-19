THE Met Office have issued a weather warning for Gwent to end the week.
A yellow warning for high winds will come into force from 6pm on Thursday.
It will run until 9pm on Friday and covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.
The Met Office are warning of winds up to 60mph, accompanied by spells of heavy rain.
The weather may lead to travel disruption and damage to outdoor structures.
They say: "An unusually deep area of low pressure for the time of year will move slowly eastwards across a central swathe of the UK during Thursday night and Friday.
"In addition to some heavy rain, this low will bring with it a spell of relatively high winds.
"The windiest conditions will start to affect south Wales and southwest England Thursday late afternoon and evening before spreading across southern England Thursday night and early Friday.
"Inland, gusts up to 45 to 50 mph are expected at times whilst over coasts and hills gusts will reach as much as 55 to 60 mph.
"These high winds then slowly ease from the west later on Friday."
This is what to expect:
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
- Some damage to outdoor temporary structures possible, with some tree branches down too.