BORIS Johnson is preparing to face questions over the confusion surrounding international travel when he takes Prime Minister’s Questions today.

It will be the first time the Prime Minister has faced the opposition since the local elections and the Queen’s Speech where he will likely be asked to clarify the confusion over foreign travel.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will likely ask Mr Johnson if it is safe to holiday after one of his ministers said all international trips were “dangerous”.

Would-be holidaymakers were left with their plans for a summer break up in the air after ministers appeared to contradict themselves over where the public are permitted to travel abroad.

A new traffic light system was brought in on Monday to allow some foreign travel to resume again after months of coronavirus lockdown.

There has been some confusion surround rules for international travel since Monday. (PA)

But two Cabinet ministers appeared to offer a different reading of the rules, with Environment Secretary George Eustice telling broadcasters people could go to amber-listed countries as long as they observed quarantine rules on their return.

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart, speaking after Mr Johnson’s comments on the matter, told Times Radio the public should ask themselves whether a trip to a country on the amber list was “essential” before conceding that “some people might think a holiday is essential”.

Adding further confusion, Lord Bethell told the House of Lords on Tuesday: “Travelling is dangerous.

“We do ask people, particularly as we go into the summer, travelling is not for this year, please stay in this country.”

Are the travel rules the same across the UK?

Scotland’s travel rules are aligned with those in England, and the same traffic light system came into place on Monday, but officials have urged people to be cautious.

Non-essential travel from Northern Ireland to the Common Travel Area, which consists of the UK, Republic of Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man, is now also allowed.

While Wales allowed international travel from Monday in alignment with England’s traffic light system, the Welsh Government’s concerns about reimporting the virus mean it is advising people not to travel abroad during 2021.

Where can I go?

People in England, Scotland and Wales are able to travel overseas on holiday to a limited number of destinations after restrictions were eased.

There are green, amber and red lists for international travel, but politicians have offered differing advice over where the public are permitted to travel abroad.

The green list consists of Portugal, Gibraltar, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland and the Faroe Islands, plus several small remote islands which are British Overseas Territories.

However, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei and the Faroe Islands have severely restricted entry criteria so it may be worth looking elsewhere.

Portugal is welcoming UK tourists who have had a recent negative test, have recovered from the virus and therefore have antibodies, or had both doses of a vaccine.

Gibraltar will not require UK visitors to be tested or vaccinated, whereas Israel will initially reopen its border on May 23 only to groups of foreign tourists who have had both jabs.

None of these destinations will require arrivals to quarantine.

There are a number of rules in place for people wishing to travel this summer. (PA)

Amber list

The amber list covers many popular locations for Brits including Spain, France, Italy and Greece.

People returning from amber countries must take two post-arrival tests.

They are also required to self-isolate at home for 10 days, although they can reduce that time if they take an additional negative test on day five.

However, ministers have stressed that now is not the time to be visiting such locations.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “you should not be travelling to these places right now”.

On Sunday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Times Radio people should not travel to places on the amber or red lists “unless it’s absolutely necessary, and certainly not for holiday purposes”.

The PM has also stressed countries on the amber list were “not somewhere where you should be going on holiday”.

Red list

Those returning from a red list country must stay in a quarantine hotel for 11 nights at a cost of £1,750.