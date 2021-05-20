HERE is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

* The Welsh Government is to temporarily prohibit vehicles on the A4042 between Little Mill near Usk and the Hardwick roundabout near Abergavenny in Monmouthshire. The move is necessary for work to take place on or near the A4042. It is expected it will be in force and operate intermittently overnight (8pm to 6am) from June 4 to June 7, 2021.

The temporary prohibition of vehicles will be on a length of the road from a point 162m north of the A472 Little Mill junction to a point 40m south of the centre point of Hardwick Roundabout.

The alternative route for traffic travelling north on the A4042 will be via the southbound A4042 to the M4 Junction 25a (Grove Park) and then eastbound on the M4 to Junction 24 (Coldra) and northbound on the A449 to Raglan, then westbound on the A40 to Abergavenny.

The alternative route for non-motorway traffic at Junction 25a (Grove Park) will be to continue southbound on the A4042 to Usk Way, then join the A48 SDR eastbound to Junction 24 (Coldra) and then follow the main diversion route.

Vice versa for southbound vehicles wishing to joining the A4042 at the northern end of the closure.

Abnormal loads will follow the alternative route at part one.

Access for local traffic will be maintained and signed along the A4042 up to the points of closure and traffic on side roads affected by the closures will be diverted or managed through the works in accordance with the relevant local authority's requirements.

* Anas Miah, trading as Ace Transportation, of 33 Jeddo Street, Newport, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use School Bus Runs Company at 33 Jeddo Street, Newport, as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and no trailers.

* Lee Anthony Davies, trading as Lee Davies Haulage Ltd, of 21, Edenwall Road, Milkwall, Coleford, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence as to keep an extra one goods vehicle and no trailers at the operating centre at Alan R Jones & Sons Ltd, Nashmead, Newport.

* Kieron Daniel Preece, trading as Total Scaffolding Solutions Ltd, of 11 Pant-y-Fforest, Ebbw Vale, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Unit G, Cwmdraw Industrial Estate, Ebbw Vale as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and one trailer.

* NPV Recovery Services Ltd, of Suite 53, Apex House, Thomas Street, Trethomas, Caerphilly, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Tyrywen Farm, Ty Canol Way, Henllys, Cwmbran, as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and no trailers.

* Monmouthshire County Council has received a planning application for a proposed development at the rear of Prospect House, Chepstow Road, Caldicot, from Roger Gleed, who wants to build two detached houses with associated garages and access.

* Newport City Council has received a planning application for a proposed development at 24 Garth Close, Bassaleg, from Mr and Mrs D Maguire, who want to demolish an existing garage, create a new double parking space in lieu of construct brick boundary wall across original drive with close boarded timber fence above and to enclose an area of land adjacent with 2m high close boarded timber fence.

* Newport City Council is to temporarily change the prohibition of waiting except for taxis order at North Street to ensure public safety by reallocating road space for social distancing purposes. The order will come into operation on May 25, 2021 and will continue in force for a period not exceeding 18 months or until the national social distancing requirements cease.

Suspension: The Newport City Council (Prohibition and Restriction of Waiting and Loading and On-Street Parking Places) (Civil Enforcement) Order 2019 Schedule 1 shall be suspended and shall have no effect insofar as its provisions relate to North Street (taxi bay location ). The current taxi rank parking bay length of 25.5 metres.

Disabled parking bay only: For a distance of 25.5 metres, eastern side of North Street (adjacent to premises of Harding Evans Solicitors). The disabled parking bay shall replace the former taxi rank parking bay and be used solely as a disabled parking bay. The disabled parking bay will improve parking opportunities in the city centre for those displaying a blue badge.

* Newport City Council is temporarily change the length of a disabled parking bay at Commercial Street, to ensure public safety by reallocating road space for social distancing purposes. The order will come into operation on May 25, 2021 and will continue in force for a period not exceeding 18 months or until the national social distancing requirements cease, whichever is the earlier. Emergency vehicle access will be available.

Suspension: The current bay length of 41 metres shall be reduced to 31 metres - a reduction of 10 metres. There will be no parking or waiting at any time for a distance of 10 metres, eastern side of Commercial Street (outside Central View Development and Apartments). The disabled parking bay be reduced in length. Zig-zag markings be installed for 10 metres to prevent obstruction to both car park at Central View Development and Apartments' and the approach to the existing crossing point.

* Caerphilly County Borough Council intends to dispose of an area of land measuring 131 square metres adjoining Dan-y-Coed, Glanhowy Road, Wyllie, to be incorporated into the garden of the adjoining property.

* Turners Soham Ltd, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, Suffolk, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence to add an operating centre to keep 15 goods vehicles and 20 trailers at Hanson, Llanwern Works, Newport.